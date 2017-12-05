NITI to organise workshop on development of smart cities

New Delhi: NITI Aayog is organising a workshop tomorrow to provide a platform for exchange of ideas among key stakeholders on development of smart and sustainable cities.

"The workshop titled 'Transforming Urban India: Developing Smart and Sustainable Cities' aims to bring together state governments, urban local bodies (ULBs), central government ministries, experts and other stakeholders on a common platform," NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The deliberations are expected to encourage the participants to ideate on some of the critical aspects that enhances the quality of life in a city and make a city sustainable and therefore, smart, the statement said.

The government recently launched 'Smart Cities Mission'. Under this Mission, the central and state governments have been entrusted with the responsibility to select and develop 100 smart cities in the country.