Nitish Kumar's floor test in Bihar Assembly tomorrow: A quick look at party-wise position

Nitish Kumar, who once again took oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar, will undergo a floor test in the state assembly on Friday

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:09
Nitish Kumar&#039;s floor test in Bihar Assembly tomorrow: A quick look at party-wise position

Patna: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, who once again took oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, will undergo a floor test in the state assembly on Friday to prove majority in house.

In order to obtain the majority mark in 243-member Bihar assembly, the JD(U) -BJP alliance needs the support of 122 legislators.

In 2015 Bihar state elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single-largest party with 80 seats. The JD(U) secured 71 seats, followed by the BJP which won 53 seats and the Congress with 27 seats.

In a special session tomorrow, the JD (U) and BJP alliance will prove their political mettle.

Going by the numbers, JD(U) – BJP alliance should have just the required number to form the government – 124. The NDA alliance had submitted to Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has a list of 132 MLAs. According to reports, the alliance may have the support of three independent members, two RLSP and LJP each and one HAM.

Over the last 24 hours, Bihar witnessed a heated political environment. It first started with the resignation of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister in protest against state Deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Tejashwi Yadav's corruption charges. This was followed by Nitish pulling out of the nearly two-year-old grand alliance between JD(U) and RJD, and forming a new coalition between BJP and JD(U).

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar was back in office as the Chief Minister of Bihar, claiming support of 132 MLAs. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

Keshari Nath Tripathi is the governor of Bihar has asked Nitish Kumar to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

