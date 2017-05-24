No airspace violation by Pakistani fighter jets in Siachen, says Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday categorically rejected reports of any airspace violation by the Pakistan fighter jets in Siachen after reports claimed that the neighbouring country's air chief flew over the region.

Pakistan media had claimed that Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the Qadri Airbase in Skardu where war exercises by fighter jet squadrons are being held.

It was also reported in the Pakistan media that all forward operating bases of its Air Force had been made operational in response to Indian 'threats'.

Sohail Aman, Pakistan Chief of Air Staff, had reportedly warned India of severe repercussions following any aggression.

The Geo TV quoted Aman warning that Pakistan's response to any Indian aggression will be remembered by their coming generations.

Aman also met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force and himself flew a Mirage jet on the occasion.

The development comes after the Indian Army on Tuesday released "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions along the Line of Control (LoC) as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The assault comes eight months after India had said that its Army had conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror-launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers in September.