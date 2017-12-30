No cuts, only modifications and title change suggested in 'Padmavati', says CBFC member

New Delhi: A member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has quashed the reports doing the rounds that the board has asked for several cuts in the film `Padmavati`.

Vani Tripathi Tikkoo said that the CBFC has only suggested few modifications in the movie, including changing the title to `Padmavat`, after which it would be given a UA certificate.

"Stop the misinformation campaign for God sake on Padmavati, CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the filmmaker. It`s finally over so let the film release and judge it then", said Tikkoo.

The censor board has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' a UA certificate without any cuts but has suggested that the director change the film's title to 'Padmavat' besides making four other modifications.

In a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi too clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but 'no cuts'.

The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of 'Sati' and also relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed, he said.

Joshi added that the producers and the director of the film are "completely in agreement" with the proposed modifications.

The board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said the Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th-century epic poem 'Padmavat' by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Besides Joshi, the meeting was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the CBFC appointed a "special panel to add perspective to the final decision of the censor board's official committee".

The special panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Chandramani Singh and professor KK Singh of the Jaipur University.

Joshi said, the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film.

He said that this was not the first instance that a special panel was appointed for the certification process as a similar practice was followed while certifying 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Aarkashan'.

The certificate as per the procedure will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and the final material is submitted.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)