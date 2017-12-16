'No faith in EVMs': Hardik Patel claims exit poll results for Gujarat will be wrong

AHMEDABAD: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on saturday said that he had no faith in EVM machines being used in elections. "I have 100% doubts on EVMs," he said.

He said that if there is no malfunctioning of the machines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the elections. He also exuded confidence that exit polls will turn out to be false.

Reacting to Supreme Court rejecting Congress petition seeking a re-verrification of votes, he said: "Why are VVPATs used in the first place? It is used for smooth counting of votes wherever there is a fault. I did not understand Supreme Court's stand on the issue."

The PAAS leader has been saying that the results of Gujarat elections will be exceptional as crores of people in the state are looking forward to their future.

He has been accusing the Central as well as the State government of fooling the people on the issue of reservation. "Conduct a survey and then take decisions on reservations. Who said more than 50% reservation is not possible. Supreme Court has not .made any law on the matter," Hardik had said.

When asked about his support to the Congress, he had said "If I am fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then it is obvious that I am supporting the Congress party".