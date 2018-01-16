No foulplay in judge Loya’s death: Here are details of government report in SC

The Maharashtra government has submitted a report on the death of Judge BH Loya in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court. According to sources in the Maharashtra Home Ministry, the report has ruled out foulplay in the death of the CBI special court judge, who was presiding over a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Sources said that the medical report submitted in the top court relies broadly upon four medical reports – histopathology, electrocardiography, post-mortem and medico-legal reports.

The report also makes special mention of statements by the doctors who performed several tests and post-mortem. It also lists the statements of relatives who signed on the report. Apart from these, the report contains statements of ambulance owner, ambulance driver, police constable who accompanied the body to Latur and some of relatives and family friends.

Details of investigation carried out by Sadar police station in Nagpur, which registered the accidental death report, has also been incorporated in the government report.

According to the post-mortem report, furnished by Nagpur Government Medical College, the cause of the death was coronary artery insufficiency. It also says that there was no evidence of any injuries on the body. Also, there was no fracture to the skull, said the report.

A report by Meditrina Hospital, where Loya passed away, says that the patient could not be revived despite all “resuscitative measures”.

An ECG report from Nagpur’s Dande hospital has also been included in the government report. It talks about an “abnormal spike in electrocardiogram”.

The report further quotes Nagpur Police as saying that “none of the findings suggests any suspicion over his death”.

The Maharashtra government is likely to share the report with the petitioners.

Meanwhile, hearing a plea of the petitioners seeking an independent probe in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Maharashtra government that all documents should be shared with everyone.

The SC direction comes after the Maharashtra government on Tuesday submitted documents related to the death of Judge Loya in a sealed cover before the court. Maharashtra government has told the apex court that barring certain confidential reports placed by them, the petitioners can access all other documents related to the case.

Without fixing any specific date, the top court has listed the matter for hearing after a week.

CBI court judge Loya was presiding over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.