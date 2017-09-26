close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No Indian troops to be deployed in Afghanistan: Defence Minister Sitharaman

Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday ruled out the deployment of Indian troops in war-stricken Afghanistan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:21
No Indian troops to be deployed in Afghanistan: Defence Minister Sitharaman

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday ruled out the deployment of Indian troops in war-stricken Afghanistan.

Instead, India will expand development activities to help stabilise the war-torn country, said Sitharaman.

"There shall not be any (Indian) boots on the ground in Afghanistan," said Sitharaman while talking to reporters

Earlier today, the Defence Minister met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in New Delhi. 

She said there was a growing convergence between India and the US over the issue of terrorism in the region and condemnation of those who use terror as an instrument of state policy.

"There can be no tolerance of terror safe havens, as global leaders India-US resolve to work together to eradicate this scourge," said Mattis.

Mattis, who landed in New Delhi on Monday morning, is the first cabinet member from Trump administration to visit in India. 

India has already extended a $3-billion aid to Afghanistan and also provides training to its military and other assistance.

Earlier in August 2017, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Afghanistan strategy, where he hit out at nations, inlcuding Pakistan, for sheltering terrorists .

With Agency inputs

TAGS

Defence MinisterNirmala SitharamanIndian troops in Afghanistan

From Zee News

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and s...

&#039;Magic dust&#039; may help develop powerful supercomputers
Science

'Magic dust' may help develop powerful supercompu...

IIT Kharagpur alumnus kills self by jumping off 3-storey building
India

IIT Kharagpur alumnus kills self by jumping off 3-storey bu...

IIT Kharagpur alumni develop social network for foodies
India

IIT Kharagpur alumni develop social network for foodies

World

Taiwan bans all trade with North Korea

Bihar

98-year-old man clears MA exam in Bihar

Government forms High Level 5G India 2020 Forum
Technology

Government forms High Level 5G India 2020 Forum

India, US hit out at Pakistan over terror in joint statement
India

India, US hit out at 'terror safe haven' Pakistan...

Click beetles inspire new self-righting robots
Science

Click beetles inspire new self-righting robots

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A better future for our women

Resisting paranoia key to keeping schoolchildren safe

BHU row: When did protest against molestation become anti-national?

In the shoes of the Governor

DNA Edit | Power points: Swaraj’s speech breached through Pakistan’s bulwark