No Indian troops to be deployed in Afghanistan: Defence Minister Sitharaman

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday ruled out the deployment of Indian troops in war-stricken Afghanistan.

Instead, India will expand development activities to help stabilise the war-torn country, said Sitharaman.

"There shall not be any (Indian) boots on the ground in Afghanistan," said Sitharaman while talking to reporters

Earlier today, the Defence Minister met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in New Delhi.

She said there was a growing convergence between India and the US over the issue of terrorism in the region and condemnation of those who use terror as an instrument of state policy.

"There can be no tolerance of terror safe havens, as global leaders India-US resolve to work together to eradicate this scourge," said Mattis.

Mattis, who landed in New Delhi on Monday morning, is the first cabinet member from Trump administration to visit in India.

India has already extended a $3-billion aid to Afghanistan and also provides training to its military and other assistance.

Earlier in August 2017, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Afghanistan strategy, where he hit out at nations, inlcuding Pakistan, for sheltering terrorists .

With Agency inputs