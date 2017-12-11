No lessons on democracy please: Modi govt hits back at Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Pakistan over its response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations that the neighbouring country is interfering in Gujarat Assembly elections.

Referring to the response of Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the “unwarranted statement”, saying “Pakistan must stop giving us lessons”.

“Completely abhor outside interference in India's internal affairs. Pakistan's promotion of terrorism in India is well known but Pakistan must stop giving us lessons, we are proud of our democracy,” said Prasad.

The statement by the BJP leader came shortly after Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson took to Twitter saying, “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.”

India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2017

Addressing a rally in Gujarat on Sunday, PM Modi had alleged that Pakistan was interfering in Gujarat Assembly polls, and sought an explanation from the Congress over its top partymen who are said to have recently met leaders from the neighbouring country.

The prime minister had also raised questions over the alleged appeal by former director general of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi said (former Congress minister) Mani Shankar Aiyar had called him "neech" (vile) a day after the alleged meeting of Pakistani leaders with top Congressmen.

"There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh," Modi said.

The meeting at Aiyar's house carried on for almost three hours, Modi said.

"The next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi was 'neech'. This is a serious matter," he said.

Modi added that Rafiq had backed Ahmed Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat.

"(On one side) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other side, Pakistan's people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house," he said.

(With agency inputs)