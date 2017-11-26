No LeT commander will survive for long: Jaitley tells Pakistan after Hafiz Saeed's release

SURAT: Days after Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was released from house arrest, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Pakistan on Sunday.

“Agar unhone (Pakistan) aaj ke kaand (26/11 attack) se 2 din pehle us apradhi (Hafiz saeed) ki rihayi ki hai, to puri duniya ek aawaz me bol rhi hai, ki aisa desh jo aatank ka samarthan karta hai, uske liye puri duniya ke parivaar me koi jagah nahi hai (Pakistan released accused Hafiz Saeed two days before 26/11 attacks. The entire world is now speaking up against it, saying a country that supports terrorism has no place in the world),” said Jaitley while addressing a rally at Surat.

The finance minister further claimed that no Lashkar commander will be able to survive the onslaught on Indian security forces.

“Pichhle 8 mahine se ye haal hai, ki jo Lashkar ka commander banega wo zyaada din nahi bachega (In state of affairs in 8 months is such that no Lashkar commander will be able to survive),” added Jaitley.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through radio message Mann Ki Baat, paying tribute to people who lost their lives in Mumbai attacks.

Saeed, Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT) co-founder and Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, was released from detention by a Pakistan court. The move was condemned across the world.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan over Hafiz Saeed's release, saying that a self-confessed global terrorist has been released.

"India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The United States too condemned the Saeed's release, warning of repercussions if he isn't immediately re-arrest and prosecuted.