हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Mallya

No more time can be given to Vijay Mallya to respond: ED tells court

The ED is seeking a fugitive economic offenders tag for Mallya. It has furnished evidence in its two charge sheets, filed under the PMLA in the past.

No more time can be given to Vijay Mallya to respond: ED tells court

NEW DELHI: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya should not be given any more time to respond to the application filed against him, the Enforcement Directorate told the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday.

The ED is seeking a fugitive economic offenders tag for Mallya. It has furnished evidence in its two charge sheets, filed under the PMLA in the past.

However, Mallya's lawyer sought more time from the court to file his reply on the ED notice stating that some notices have not been received by him although he has shared his Mauritius address. Mallya is contesting the money laundering charges in London after India initiated extradition proceedings to bring him back to the country.

Mallya, his now-defunct venture Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others availed loans from various banks and the outstanding amount, including interest, against him is Rs 9,990.07 crore at present, the officials had said while filing the plea under the new law.

The businessman is currently contesting his extradition case in London filed by the Indian government on behalf of the CBI and ED.

Mallya, in the past, has said that he has become the "poster boy" of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger. "I have been accused by politicians and the media alike of having stolen and run away with Rs 9,000 crores that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Some of the lending banks have also labelled me a wilful defaulter," he had said.

Tags:
Vijay Mallyato respond: ED tells courtEnforcement DirectoratePrevention of Money Laundering ActPMLA court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close