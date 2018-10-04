हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nitish Kumar

No one has the power to change reservation in India, claims Nitish Kumar at Patna's Dalit-Mahadalit Sammelan

The chief minister assured the people that the nobody can abuse the rights of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people.

As the 2019 elections inch closer, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the common mass with their promises. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too chose to walk down that path when he remarked that there is no power that can change the reservation system in the country that was drafted and adopted by Father of Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar. 

Speaking at the Dalit-Mahadalit Sammelan organised by the JDU in Patna's Sri Krishna Memorial Hall on Wednesday, the chief minister assured the people that the nobody can abuse the rights of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people.

In a hinted jibe at Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's comments on reservation, the Bihar CM said that in the age of social media people resort to unnecessary talks and spread unwanted remarks to make it viral. He said that some people indulge in the habit of speaking unnecessarily and will continue to do so.

The chief minister promised to the people the government will always have their back and that it will support them in all strength. He further said that there are several people who don't work but speak a lot. The CM accused these people of raising a question on the silence of those who do their jobs.

Nitish Kumar reassured the people that the goal of the government will not be reached until the last person standing gets his rights.

These remarks of the CM came at the backdrop of Mahajan's comments on reservation. On September 30, questioning the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period, Mahajan had underscored that even Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years.

"Ambedkarji himself said that reservation is required for only 10 years. He visualised equal development within 10 years. But it did not happen. Even those present in Parliament kept on extending reservation for 10 years," Mahajan had said at the 'Lok Manthan' programme in Ranchi. Mahajan added that reservations alone will not be able to uplift the people and change the socio-economic structure of the country.

