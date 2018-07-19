हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No-trust vote

No-trust vote: Here's how much time each party will get during debate

The Narendra Modi government is confident that it will survive the no-trust vote on Friday.    

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government will face its first no trust vote on Friday, which it is confident of surviving since it has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. On the other hand, the Congress-led Opposition parties have decided to use this opportunity to expose the Narendra Modi government for its failure on various counts.

Amid the blame game, accusations and counter-accusations from the two sides, each party has been allotted time to speak in or against the no-trust vote on Friday.

Here's how much time each party's will get to speak on various issues during the debate: BJP - 3 hours 33 minutes, Congress - 38 minutes, AIADMK-29 minutes, TMC-27 minutes,BJD -15, Shiv Sena – 14,TDP -13,TRS – 9.

Similarly, CPIM has been allotted 7 minutes, Samajwadi Party - 6 minutes, NCP - 6 minutes, LJSP-5 minutes.

Ahead of the crucial no trust vote, the Congress on Thursday said that Friday's 'no-confidence motion' was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure". 

Addressing a press conference, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.

"It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people. This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters.

"It is to show the mirror to the government," he said, when asked as to what did the Congress want to achieve through the 'no-confidence motion' when the numbers were in favour of the government.

Sharma said Parliament is the place where issues are discussed and debated and "that is where you expose this government".

The Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister and his government "believe in propaganda" and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people.

"The Prime Minister is at best a demagogue and believes in hypocrisy," he alleged.

"The larger issue is that the country is in agony and the people are suffering. The image of the country has been tarnished internationally," he alleged, saying the Congress and other opposition parties will demand accountability from the prime minister and his government. 

Sharma said the Congress, as well as other opposition parties, had made it clear to the government that they wanted Parliament to function so that they could demand answerability and accountability of the government on various issues.

He claimed that people in the country were "living in fear and the rule of law was not being enforced as people were being killed and beaten up for airing their views. They were also being targeted for the choice of food and clothing and the atmosphere was vitiated".

"The government has betrayed the people of the country and is deceiving the people on issues of governance," he alleged. 

However, mocking the Congress, the ruling BJP today said that Rahul Gandhi's party is day-dreaming and it has got its calculations wrong again.

The ruling BJP said in this response to UPA chairperson Sonia gandhi's claim that the Opposition has enough numbers to ensure defeat of the Modi government. ''Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak,'' the BJP said.  

(With Agency inputs)

