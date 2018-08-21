Nobody tells me what to do: Sidhu remains defiant on controversy over Pakistan visit

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday issued a clarification on his visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan, saying he was overwhelmed with the love he received in the neighbouring country. The Congress leader remained defiant over the controversy surrounding him hugging Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said, “Nobody tells me what to do. I act as per my conscience.”

Sidhu said that he was hurt with the controversy over his hug to General Bajwa, saying, “It was just a moment with General Bajwa as he came to me when I was sitting in the front row. I never interacted with him after that.”

The Punjab minister said that Pakistan was not a “no man’s land”, pointing that several people go from India to Pakistan and vice versa on a daily basis. He added that Pakistani journalists, politicians and other people “gave me immense love”.

Justifying his decision to visit the neighbouring country for the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief as Prime Minister, Sidhu said that even Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Lahore.

“In the past also efforts for peace have been made. The late Vajpayee ji had taken 'dosti bus' to Lahore, invited Musharraf. Prime Minister Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony, he also went suddenly to Lahore,” said Sidhu.

According to Sidhu, the only way forward to ensure peace and stability in the region is to send goodwill messages across the border. He said, “We need peace and only then we can prevent our soldiers from getting martyred. Goodwill messages are important to ensure peace and stability.”

He added that the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister, and his friend Imran Khan, had clearly said in his speech that his government would talk to all neigbouring countries to ensure peace in the region.

When asked about the criticism by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said, “Many people from Congress have spoken on this including Captain Sahab. It’s a democracy and everyone has the right to their opinion. It is not necessary that I also speak against captain sahab if he has spoken against me.”

Responding to query on the attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former cricketer, who started his political career with the saffron party, said he won't function as per the wishes of the BJP.