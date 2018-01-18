Noises against Aadhaar instigated by biggies like Google, Facebook: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subhash Chandra on Thursday alleged that the “noises against Aadhaar is instigated by biggies like Google, Facebook”. In an apparent reference to the pleas in Supreme Court, Chandra said that “Aadhaar is safe” and “we all should support (it)”.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP raised questions on the privacy agreement that companies like Google and Facebook sign with different companies, claiming that one cannot use their own data because of the agreements.

“The noises against Aadhar is instigated by biggies like google,Facebook etc. as they control your’s and my data on which they make money. Do you know the kind of privacy agreement we sign? You can not use ur own data. Aadhar is safe we all should support,” he tweeted.

This comes even as the Supreme Court is hearing pleas against linking of Aadhaar to banks accounts, phone numbers and other government schemes.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra is listening to several petitions challenging the validity of the 12-digit identification number. Other judges on the case are Justices AM Khanwilkar, Adarsh Kumar Sikri, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, told the bench on Wednesday that a people's constitution was being converted into a state's Constitution, adding that it was incorrect to take people's biometric data for Aadhaar Card.