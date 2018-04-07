Non-scheduled international flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A non-scheduled international flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. It had earlier sought permission to make the landing.

The landing of flight number ABG 8772 has been made safely. As many as eight fire tenders are present at the spot.

The Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam was carrying 344 passengers onboard. It made the emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport after suffering an engine failure.

"A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport here, after suffering an engine failure," said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)

The CISF control room informed the IGI Airport Police Station at 5.22 pm. The flight made the landing at 6.05 pm on Runway Number 1129 of the Delhi airport.

"Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22 PM regarding emergency landing of flight no. ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the said flight has safely landed at 06:05 PM with 344 passengers on Runway No. 1129," an IGI Airport official.

More details awaited

(WIth inputs from ANI)