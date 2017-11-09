North India gasps, chokes. But crop burning continues

Delhi and adjoining areas continue to be choked with air pollution reaching hazardous levels and smog ensuring less visibility for the third day in a row on Thursday. The Health Ministry has been forced to issue a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.

Not just Delhi, the hazardous weather conditions have also affected Uttar Pradesh with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours. The air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours. The AQI in Moradabad is 439, Noida (469), Lucknow (430), Agra (394) and Ghaziabad (372).

But even as north India continues to gasp for breath, there is no end to stubble burning in the region. Photos tweeted out by news agency ANI shows stubble being burnt in Rohtak in Haryana.

Stubble burning in #Haryana continues even as pollution levels rise in the region and neighboring states: Visuals from #Rohtak pic.twitter.com/nQDwv6Cpo1 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



The rising level of pollution saw Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal having a twitter conversation with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, but Capt. Amarinder Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Central Government.

"My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted hours after he sent a letter to Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Punjab Chief Minister, who had earlier refused to penalise farmers for stubble burning, said that he shared Kejriwal`s concern but the state was helpless."Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications(sic)," he tweeted.

The Captain again demanded the Center's intervention in the matter. "It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won't help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest(sic)," he tweeted.

In the response, the Delhi Chief Minister agreed with Amarinder Singh's opinion, but insisted on a joint approach. "I agree sir that Centre should take lead. But please grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to center. Delhi is choking sir. Sir, it would be best if we met. Could you kindly share estimated funds required? Both of us together can urge center. It will help people of both states," he wrote.