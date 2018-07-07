हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE

Not CBSE but National Testing Agency to hold NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams now

NEW DELHI: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Test will now be conducted by National Testing Agency,  Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday. Till now, these exams were organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Javadekar also said that students can appear for NEET twice a year and the best score will be considered for admission. It will be conducted in February and May every year.

NET, the test to determine eligibility for college and university level lecturership, will be conducted in December. JEE (Mains), for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, will be held in January and April every year.

