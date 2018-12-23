Not religious, only political intolerance: Ramdev on Naseeruddin Shah's criticism of mob violence

Kolkata: Actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on religious violence prompted yoga guru Ramdev to say on Saturday that such accusations amounted to degrading the country's pride. "Naseeruddin Shah has earned his popularity due to love of common people. I have not seen religious intolerance. I, of course, see political intolerance. I think accusing India of religious intolerance is equal to degrading country's pride," he said.

There is no country without internal violence and intolerance, but no one blames one`s own country, said the yoga guru. "Labelling one`s own country with religious intolerance is akin to ungratefulness, disrespect and treason," he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Eastern India`s first International Vedic Pathashala.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is "angry" about the rise of mob violence, has said "poison" has spread in the Indian society where at some places, the death of a cow is given more significance than of a police officer, an indirect reference to the recent Bulandshahr violence where a police officer was killed allegedly by cow vigilantes.

The actor raised concerns about the safety of his children who, he said, do not follow any specific religion.

Speaking on the ongoing legal battle between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the BJP over the rath yatra, the UP CM said, "Though the matter is sub judice, we do not know the fate of the yatra as the verdicts of the court are being challenged time and again. I would like to be neutral."

Ramdev said the Vedas were the greatest text of knowledge and in a secular country like India, political parties and governments should not do politics with the ancient legacy. "All governments should provide special financial assistance to the Vedic institutions to protect the rich traditions. I would urge Mamata-ji to provide financial assistance to them," he added.