November 11, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today.

1. Delhi pollution: NGT to take call on odd-even today; air quality remains 'severe'

With marginally lesser smog, Delhi on Saturday continued to reel under severe air quality conditions. Although the thick smog is likely to disperse, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to maintain its severity across Delhi-NCR. Read full report

2. Ryan school murder: Class XI student was CBI's prime suspect since Sept

In a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the owner of a shop from where Ryan International School's Class XI student is suspected to have procured a knife to kill his Class II junior, failed to identify him. Read full report

3. No need to stamp hand baggage at these 4 airports

Goa, Pune, Nagpur and Trichy are the latest addition to the list airports where passengers no longer need to get their handbags stamped 'security checked.' The list now includes 27 cities in the first four phases. Read full report

4. Woman alleges Air Asia staff of sexual harassment, says 'they touched me inappropriately'

A 28-year-old woman on Friday was allegedly molested by three male Air Asia staffers in Bengaluru airport. On November 3, the woman was travelling from Ranchi to Bengaluru when the incident took place. Read full report

5. 2018 FIFA World Cup: Italy lose to Sweden in play-off first leg

Sweden claimed a precious 1-0 first-leg victory over Italy in their World Cup play-off at Stockholm on Friday, leaving the four-time champions in danger of missing the tournament for the first time in 60 years. Read full report