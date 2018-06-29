हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India-Nepal relations

Now, fly from Varanasi to Kathmandu direct

Flight operations between the two cities have officially begun.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening flagged off air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu.

The first flight took off from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur in what is being seen as a major boost for air travel from and to the spiritual city. While it is well-connected to a number of Indian cities, flights operating between Varanasi and Kathmandu is expected to not just see s spurt in regular travellers but also rise in numbers of those looking to fulfill their spiritual needs.

More importantly, opening up more air routes with Nepal could also be a diplomatic boon at a time when China has trying to improve its connectivity with Kathmandu. While Nepal is trying to balance itself on a tightrope, there is no denying that it has had far closer diplomatic and cultural ties with India for decades. People-to-people connect was also highlighted by PM Narendra Modi when he visited the country earlier this month.

