Surgical strikes

Now, JDU makes U-turn on surgical strike, asks Modi government what it achieved

JDU leader Pawan Kumar said that there has been increase in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India carried out the surgical strikes.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent Janata Dal United has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over what it achieved by carrying out surgical strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016.

Talking to news agency ANI, JDU leader Pawan Kumar said that there has been increase in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India carried out the surgical strikes. Pointing that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU had earlier supported the move, Verma said that government needed to take a view of what was achieved.

“When the government announced that surgical strike has been done, we had supported it. In spite of surgical strike, there has been an increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Now, it is for the government to take a view of what surgical strike achieved,” said the JDU leader.

The surgical strikes that went on for over five hours not only dealt a massive blow to terrorists planning major attacks in India, it also avenged the Uri attack where 17 Army personnel were killed.

The strike was conducted on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 between 12.30 am and 4.30 am on the basis of credible information about some terror units positioning themselves to infiltrate into India.

The operation was conducted between 500 metres to three kilometres across the Line of Control. Commandoes of Army special forces were para dropped into the Pakistani territory by ALH Dhruv helicopters.

A book on the surgical strike later revealed that the Army had decided to use soldiers from the units that had suffered losses during the Uri attack.

The Army Major who led the mission later said that the most difficult part was the return of soldiers after the surgical strike as bullets fired by Pakistani soldiers were whistling past the ears of our men.

Following the announcement of the strike, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which he called an all-party meet and briefed then President Pranab Mukherjee.

Pakistan, however, denied any surgical strike by India. It had, instead, said that unprovoked firing by India had killed two of its soldiers.

