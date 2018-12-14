Now, Navjot Singh Sidhu in trouble over black partridge gift from Pakistan

In fresh trouble for Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, a volunteer has registered a complaint with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau over a stuffed black partridge gifted to the cricketer-turned-politician during his recent visit to Pakistan. The complainant has demanded an investigation into how the black partridge was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long.

According to the complainant, Sandeep Jain, Sidhu’s act is violation of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain pointed that “it is illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without required permission”.

“I got to know through newspapers that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu brought a stuffed black partridge from Pakistan and gifted it to the Punjab Chief Minister. This is violation of Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” said the volunteer.

He further said, “I have registered a complaint with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi demanding a probe on how the black partridge was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long. It's illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission.”

This comes just days after Sidhu was embroiled in a controversy over raising of “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan at his election campaign rally in Alwar in Rajasthan.

Sidhu had triggered a row during his last two visits to Pakistan – first for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as country’s Prime Minister and another for the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

While during his first visit in August, he hugged Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Congress leader was clicked alongside pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla. Over both the instances, Sidhu faced criticism and angry reactions in India. Even Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had slammed him for hugging the Pakistan Army chief.