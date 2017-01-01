NSG website hacked; ‘Alone Injector’ group targets PM Modi

Delhi: The National Security Guard website was hacked on Sunday with the hacker group defacing the site and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The group identified itself as ‘Alone Injector’.

Some objectionable images relating to Jammu and Kashmir were also uploaded on the site’s homepage.

As per The Indian Express, the group behind the hacking could be based out of Pakistan.

References were made to the Pakistan’s intelligence-gathering agency, ISI.

Pro-Pakistan slogans were also raised.

When the hack was noticed the website was blocked.

The website belonging to the 'black cat' commandos is maintained from the NSG headquarters here and gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations.

The elite commando force was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency unit to undertake counter-terror and counter-piracy operations.