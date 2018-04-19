NTPC calls applications for recruitment of Diploma Trainees 2018 in Electrical, Mechanical, C and I and Mining

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has opened applications for recruitment of Diploma trainees 2018 in ELectrical, Mechanical, C&I (Electronics/Instrumentation) and Mining sectors. The applications have been invited for Eastern region, Northern region, Southern region and Western Regions.

To apply, visit ntpccareers.net and click on 'Diploma Trainee – 2018'. Only online mode of application will be entertained. The advertisement has been divided area wise. Click on the advertisement for the particular Region for which you wish to apply.

In case of General/OBC candidates, please take the print out of a copy of Pay-in-slip which is available on the side menu and make the payment of Rs 300 towards registration fee in any branch of State Bank of India. Apply online only after making the payment at SBI and getting the Journal number from the bank.

Select the region and discipline for applying. Take caution while applying as once you have selected, the region and discipline cannot be changed. The application form will appear on the screen. The candidate is required to fill up the application form. Candidate has to upload photograph, signature and pay-in-slip (applicable for General/OBC candidates) in .jpg format. The maximum size of the file can be 500 KB.

After filling the application form and uploading the jpg files, the candidate needs to click on the preview button. On clicking Preview, the confirmation page will appear. The candidate can make some changes/correction in his application by clicking on ‘back’ button.

If no changes are to be made, the candidate can click on Submit button. After clicking Submit button, a registration slip will be generated. Keep the Registration slip handy for future reference. There is no need to send the hard copy of the application to NTPC.