Number of terrorists killed in J&K exceed those recruited in 2017, claims report

New Delhi: The number of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than the number of those recruited by terror outfits this year, says a report. As per the intelligence records, the number of terror recruits in the state this year is around 71 whereas those killed in security operations were 132 in 2017.

Out of the 132 terrorists killed, 74 were foreign nationals and 58 locals including 14 top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), claims report published in Times of India. Among the neutralised terrorists, two were listed in A++ category, four in A+ category and eight in A.

Reportedly, among 14 top terrorists killed in 2017, one was a most-wanted Al-Badr leader, who was very much active in and around Sopore. The other five top LeT commanders killed include Mohammad Ayub Lone, Mohammad Shafi Shergujri, Mudassir Ahmed, Junaid Ahmed and Bashir Ahmad Wani.

Top Hizbul terrorists gunned down this year include Gulzar Ahmed Lone, a terror recruiter from Sopore, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat associated with Burhan Wani, Aquib Ahmed Bhat who used to provoke youth for violence in Tral and Awantipora, Adil Ahmed Reshi and Mudassir Ahmed.