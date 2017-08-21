close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Number of terrorists killed in J&K exceed those recruited in 2017, claims report

The number of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than the number of those recruited by terror outfits this year, says a report. As per the intelligence records, the number of terror recruits in the state this year is around 71 whereas those killed in security operations were 132 in 2017. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:32
Number of terrorists killed in J&amp;K exceed those recruited in 2017, claims report
Representational Image

New Delhi: The number of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than the number of those recruited by terror outfits this year, says a report. As per the intelligence records, the number of terror recruits in the state this year is around 71 whereas those killed in security operations were 132 in 2017. 

Out of the 132 terrorists killed, 74 were foreign nationals and 58 locals including 14 top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), claims report published in Times of India. Among the neutralised terrorists, two were listed in A++ category, four in A+ category and eight in A. 

Reportedly, among 14 top terrorists killed in 2017, one was a most-wanted Al-Badr leader, who was very much active in and around Sopore. The other five top LeT commanders killed include Mohammad Ayub Lone, Mohammad Shafi Shergujri, Mudassir Ahmed, Junaid Ahmed and Bashir Ahmad Wani.

Top Hizbul terrorists gunned down this year include Gulzar Ahmed Lone, a terror recruiter from Sopore, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat associated with Burhan Wani, Aquib Ahmed Bhat who used to provoke youth for violence in Tral and Awantipora, Adil Ahmed Reshi and Mudassir Ahmed.

TAGS

TerroristsJammu and KashmirHizbul MujahideenAl-BadrBurhan WaniLashkar-e-Toiba

From Zee News

Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications
Apps

Google Android 'O': Know about release time, spec...

WorldAsia

Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search...

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT
Delhi

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT

Gionee launches &#039;X1&#039; smartphone at Rs 8,999
Mobiles

Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8,999

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India
India

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India

Google to unveil much anticipated Android &#039;O&#039; today
Apps

Google to unveil much anticipated Android 'O' tod...

Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh on Doklam stand off
India

Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh o...

World

Spanish police say driver of Barcelona rampage van identifi...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand toddler dies as father can't pay for treatme...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt. Col Purohit granted bail; here's everything that you need to know

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track