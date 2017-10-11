October 11, 2017: News at a glance

Here's what is grabbing headlines on October 11, 2017.

1. Pakistan building underground tunnels close to Delhi to store nuclear weapons

Pakistan is reported to have built up a stock of 140 nuclear weapons and is now building underground tunnels to store them, according to a report.

2. PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council meet today; growth revival, job creation high on agenda

The Council will address all issues of emergent importance, will engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders and formulate advice accordingly.

3. Lionel Messi magic seals Argentina's 2018 World Cup spot; Chile out

The win helped Argentina finished third in the ten-team qualifiers and booked their ticket to Russia. They are joined by Brazil (1st), Uruguay (2nd) and Colombia (4th). Fifth-placed Peru will take on New Zealand in the inter-confederation play-off.

4. Sushma Swaraj assures help to Russian youth forced to beg in TN temple

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has this time offered to help a Russian youth who was forced to beg for alms at the entrance of Sri Kumarakottam Temple in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu after he ran short of cash.

5. Revisiting Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket on his 75th birthday

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is busy filming Thugs Of Hindostan and television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

6. World Obesity Day: Here's how parents can help their kids avoid becoming overweight

Childhood obesity puts children at risk of developing serious health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases later in life. It can also lead to depression and low self-esteem.