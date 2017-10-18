October 18, 2017: News At A Glance

Here's what is grabbing headlines on October 18, 2017.

1. After acquittal in Aarushi murder case, Talwars plan a visit to Golden Temple

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have plans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read More

2. Delhi Police seize 1200 kg of crackers ahead of Diwali, online shops shut

In a crackdown on the sale of fire-crackers in Delhi-NCR following the Supreme Court's ban, the Delhi Police on Wednesday seized at least 1182 kg of crackers. Read More

3. Won't burst crackers on Diwali, say 87% citizens of Delhi-NCR

With the air quality reduced to toxic levels – five times the safe levels set by the WHO – Delhi features in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. Read More

4. Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Panipat's Israna

A 22-year-old Haryana singer was on Tuesday shot dead by unknown assailants at Israna village in Panipat on Tuesday. Read More

5. Deepika Padukone voted sexiest woman alive for second time

Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was launched by Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Read More

6. Spotlight back on Ayodhya as Yogi Adityanath govt holds mega event 'deepotsav' today

During 'Deepotsav', at least one lakh and seventy one thousand earthen lamps will be lit on the banks of river Saryu to project the cultural heritage of Ayodhya. Read More

7. Shahid Kapoor’s next: Teaser may be unveiled tomorrow

Shahid has been roped in by the director of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Shree Narayan Singh – for a film with a social cause. Read More

8. Air pollution makes Virender Sehwag sad before Diwali

Virender Sehwag is known to always bring smiles on the face of his fans, but the sight of stubble being burnt in the fields saddens Viru ahead of Diwali on Thursday. Read More

9.Odd-even traffic system to return? Recap of Delhi's first experiment

Odd-even was implemented for the first time in Delhi between January 1 and 15 of 2016. While it did ease traffic situation in the city, its direct impact on air pollution was rather negligible. Read More