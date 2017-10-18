Odd-even traffic system to return? Recap of Delhi's first experiment

New Delhi: On a cold and hazy January morning in the capital, almost half of private vehicles were taken off the roads in a bid to battle air pollution. The year 2016 began with a 15-day traffic management experiment from the first of the month as commuters broke their habit of stepping inside their own vehicles and instead, opted for public transportation or car pooling.

Almost two years have passed but the city's air woes have not subsided. On Monday, the air quality entered the red zone of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). PM 2.5 levels breached the 300-mark at almost every monitoring station, prompting Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to ban diesel gensets and hint at the implementing odd-even traffic policy once again.

So what makes odd-even traffic system a plan effective enough to be brought back? Experts and statistics are divided on its ability to curb pollution.

Road congestion eased

When first implemented, the odd-even traffic management system - without much doubt - led to far less congested roads in Delhi. With half of the private vehicles off city roads each day, reports of traffic jams, congested main roads and clogged arterial roads were at a minimum. Many reported taking far less time to reach destinations. So, from a completely traffic management point-of-view, the system was fairly successful even if it exempted a number of vehicles like CNG, two wheelers, cab operators, etc.

Saving fuel

With more and more people opting for public transportation and others still becoming part of car pooling, the per-person fuel consumption in the 15 days was also lower. In a country that is still largely dependent on crude imports, even a microscopic - and temporary - fall in demand is a positive.

Checking on pollution

The odd-even traffic management system was primarily targeted at curbing pollution but it alone may not have made any noticeable impact. Pollution levels rose 15 per cent over the 15-day period due to a number of other factors.

Interestingly, dip in pollution levels were only observed on days when there was wind movement in the city. This showed that weather patterns also need to be conducive for toxic air to blow away.

A study conducted by IIT Kanpur concluded that while odd-even traffic management system is a step in the right direction, a whole lot more needed to be done. With four-wheeled vehicles only contributing to 10 per cent of the vehicular population in the city, some say there is an urgent need for far more stringent steps. Critics of odd-even go even further to say that with a less-than-robust public transportation system in the city, odd-even is not a practical measure.

This year, the Supreme Court has already banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR ahead of Diwali. With farmers in Punjab and Haryana resuming stubble burning - and other factors - Delhi's stubborn air pollution though has refused to go away.