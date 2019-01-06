Odisha police officer's minor son found dead, suicide suspected

In a ghastly incident, the minor son of a police officer was found dead in his residence on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

According to a local media, the 12-year-old was the son of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack ACP Sanjiv Satpathy and was found dead in his room at Satpathy's official residence at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan by members of the family, reported a local media. The boy was studying in class 7 in Bhubaneswar in an English medium school.

According to his family members, there was no sign of any tendency to take this step as he went to bed after his dinner. When he didn't open his door till late in the morning family members broke the door and found him dead.

A police investigation has been initiated in the matter. According to the police, the cause of the death can be ascertained only after autopsy.

The police have also seized the phone of the boy suspecting that he might have been a target of suicide online games.