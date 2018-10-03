हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Odisha: Violence in Puri over queue system in Jagannath Temple, 9 policemen injured

An adequate police force was deployed in order to restore normalcy in the pilgrim town where the situation remained tense.

Odisha: Violence in Puri over queue system in Jagannath Temple, 9 policemen injured
ANI photo

Bhubaneswar: A violence erupted in Odisha's Puri after members of Shri Jagannath Sena and a few devotees vandalised property at the Jagannath Temple Trust office on Wednesday. Following this, police imposed Section 144 in the areas near the temple to maintain law and order.

The violence erupted during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation protesting the introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple. It left at least nine policemen injured.

The DGP has, meanwhile, said, "Situation under control now. Police took out flag march, patrolling intensified. Action against those responsible."

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the seaside town called by Sri Jagannath Sena turned violent as a mob barged into the 12th-century shrine, uprooted barricades erected on Baisi Pahacha and near Singhadwara and ransacked the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The protesters ransacked a police outpost and an information centre near the Singhadwara as well as the town police station, besides burning tyres and indulging in stone pelting.

The agitators allegedly pelted stones at the residence of the district SP and local MLA and a minister, police said.

Normal life was crippled in the holy town as shops and business establishments, as well as the educational institution, were shut, while traffic came to a halt with protesters holding picketing and blockade at many places, police said.

An adequate police force was deployed in order to restore normalcy in the pilgrim town where the situation remained tense, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
OdishaPuriJagannath Temple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close