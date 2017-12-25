Of fashion and development: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Don't judge a book by its cover and a man by what he wears. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to highlight when he heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

PM Modi inaugurated the Delhi Metro's Magenta line connecting south Delhi and Noida. He took the opportunity to praise work done by Adityanth since taking over as the state Chief Minister and brushed aside doubts about his ability. "Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not 'modern enough' but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP never did - he came to Noida," said PM Modi. "Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable."

I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe @myogiadityanath is not 'modern enough' but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP did not do- he has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2017

PM Modi was referring to the political superstition according to which, any UP CM who visits Noida ends up losing power.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on how he himself defied superstitious beliefs when he first became Chief Minister of Gujarat. "When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear I would go to all those places in my first year itself," he said. "There were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath Ji rose above them and came to Noida."

Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March after a resounding win for his party. At the time, he promised that his government will focus on development and work to create more employment opportunities.