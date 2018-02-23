Officers like Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash should be beaten up: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: Even as the controversy over assault to Delhi chief secretary refuses to die down, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan said on Friday that people like Anshu Prakash deserve to be beaten up.

While addressing a rally in Uttam Nagar, Balyan said, "What happened with the chief secretary, he levelled false allegations on us, but I say officers like these should be beaten up, those who stop the work of the common man should be meted out this treatment."

#WATCH: While addressing a rally in Uttam Nagar, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan says, 'jo Chief Secy ke sath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hu aise adhikariyo ko thokna chahye, jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahye.' pic.twitter.com/BDamX7TJGe — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon, however, refused to grant the police their custody saying there was no new ground for custodial interrogation.

The court had on Thursday sent the MLAs to 14-day judicial custody.

The two MLAs were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi's top bureaucrat during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The chief secretary has alleged in his complaint that he was sitting on a sofa flanked by Khan and another AAP MLA during the meeting.

"Khan and the other MLA, without provocation from my side started hitting and assaulting me with blows on my head and temple," he has alleged in his complaint.

Delhi: Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's complaint letter to Police over yesterday's incident pic.twitter.com/zvdsNGatIN — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

However, AAP countered the allegation with a statement that about 2.5 lakh families were deprived of rations last month due to faulty Aadhaar implementation and party MLAs were under tremendous pressure from the public.

AAP's response to false allegations by Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/dl3M2MrXW6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 20, 2018

"There was a meeting of MLAs at the CM's residence. The CS refused to answer questions, saying that he was not answerable to MLAs and the CM, and that he was answerable only to the LG. He (Prakash) even used bad language against some of the MLAs and left without answering any questions," the party claimed in a statement.

It described as "false information" claims that the meeting and the argument were about TV ads.

"Now he (CS) is making such ludicrous allegations. Obviously, he is doing it at BJP’s behest. The BJP has stooped very low in disrupting governance in Delhi through the LG and officers. If the CS can make such wild allegations, one can imagine the kind of obstacles that are being created in AAP government’s work by the BJP through the officers," it said.

(With PTI inputs)