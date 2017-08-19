close
Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is trying to politicize Article 35 (A) issue to come to power.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 07:41
Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP
File photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is trying to politicize Article 35 (A) issue to come to power.

BJP leader S. Prakash said that Abdullah is creating unwarranted noise around the provision, as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that no proposal in this regard has been put forth in front of the Centre.

"The Prime Minister has clarified that no proposal has been put forth in front of the Government in connection with article 35 (A). Omar Abdullah is doing politics over it. It clearly shows he wants to come back in power," said Prakash.

"The father and the son duo (Farooq and Omar) are supporting the separatist elements and the divisive agenda for the last two years in the valley, but their agenda will be defeated," he added.

However, the Congress supported Omar's call for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's special session over the issue.

"It is a very sensible suggestion. The BJP has to come out clearly on what is their stand regarding the special status which Kashmir holds. So, it is good that the assembly discusses the matter and achieves clarity," Congress leader P.C. Chacko told ANI.

Abdullah On Friday sought a special session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislature before August 29, to frame up an appropriate response to counter the narrative with regard to tampering or repealing of Article 35A of the Constitution.

Abdullah expressed grave concern over the reported unsatisfactory response of the Union and the State governments in putting up a strong case before the apex court in safeguard of the Article 35A.

The NC Chief hoped that "the people of Jammu and Kashmir will rise above party politics and fight every overt or covert attempts to trample the Article 35A, which is regional neutral, religious neutral and ethnic neutral".

He said abrogation of this proviso is detrimental to every segment of society in Jammu and Kashmir.

TAGS

BJPOmar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir

