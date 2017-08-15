On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to create a 'New India'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed 2017 a special year and urged the youths to take the country ahead with determination to create a “New India”.

“This is a special year. This year we are celebrating 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha and 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation after unfurling tricolour at the Red Fort on the 71st Independence Day.

“We have to take the country ahead with the determination for creating a New India,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest.

"The year 2018 is significant for those born in the 21st century," Modi said in his speech on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that from January 1, 2018, the millenials would start turning 18 and will then decide the future of the 21st century and shape the vision of a "New India".

"So I invite them to take this opportunity to shape the future of the nation and participate in India's development."

Recalling the combined efforts made between 1942 and 1947 to gain freedom, the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens to show similar power, effort and determination for the next five years to help the country progress.

The surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in Pakistani territory proved to the world India’s strength, Modi added.

Praising the armed forces, the PM said, “In free India it is very important to protect the country. The surgical strike was a proof to the world about India’s strength.”

He further maintained every soldier, irrespective of whether he was in the Army, Navy or Air Force, was contributing to the country.

“Our soldiers have stood against everything that is against the country such as infiltrators, militants… The world has seen our strength.”

He came down heavily on those who have looted the nation and the poor and said that these people are now not able to sleep peacefully. Those who own “benami” properties are facing difficult times now, he pointed out.

“Soon after the Benami Act was implemented, the government has seized benami properties worth Rs 800 crore,” he said.

He said his government had implemented the demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP) for military personnel after it had been kept pending for 30-40 years.