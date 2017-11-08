On demonetisation anniversary, PM Narendra Modi tweets video outlining benefits

New Delhi: On the eve of November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a revolutionary announcement creating history in the sphere of Indian economy – demonetisation.

The government made an ingenious attempt to strike the black money hoarders and counterfeit currency suppliers by scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, thereby nullifying 86% of Indian currency.

It was a bold, yet risky decision – one that no earlier government ventured to take. While it did enrage a minor part of the population, it was largely considered a welcome move.

Now, a year later on the first anniversary of the demonetisation drive, India has definitely come a long way.

A few days earlier, the government declared that November 8 be observed as Anti-Black Money Day.

So, how has note ban benefitted a country that was drowned in corruption? How much black money has been pulled out of owners through just a single announcement?

This 7-minute video posted by PM Modi will take you through India's economic progress a year after the demonetisation drive was announced.

Have a look!