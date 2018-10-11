हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On International Girl Child Day, Bihar student becomes High Commissioner of Canada to India for a day

The student said that the opportunity has taught her how to express herself, how to connect with others and how to solve any problem after a dialogue.

ANI photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, a student from Bihar on Thursday became the High Commissioner of Canada to India for a day. The student named Baby said that the opportunity has taught her how to express herself, how to connect with others and how to solve any problem after a dialogue.

"It's a great experience. I've learned how to express myself, how to connect with others and how to solve any problem after a dialogue," she said.

Speaking on the recent attacks on the Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat, Baby said, "It's saddening. If there had been such facilities in our state, why would they go to another state? It's the lack of education and opportunities that make them move out of their state."

Several migrant workers from UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh fled the state after several mob attacks on them in connection to the rape of a toddler in Sabarkantha.

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people.

Police have arrested Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, for the alleged rape.

