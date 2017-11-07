On November 8 we loyalists will celebrate birthday of India’s tallest leader LK Advani: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: BJP leader and Patna MP Shatrughan Sinha yet again took to the social media on Tuesday to take a jibe at the ruling dispensation and profess his loyalties to veteran party leader LK Advani.

"Tomorrow is November 08 the 'black day', oh sorry, black money eradication day. Our people celebrating the demon anniversary and its great or hollow effect of getting much hyped black money (which I'm sure RBI is not aware of) from Swiss Bank, Singapore, Germany, even Timbuktu," he tweeted.

Sinha added, "Some may term it as immature decision resulting in nation's suffering. On the other hand, our friends from Opposition shall mark this day as an 'anti-demon' and 'hasty and complicated GST day' in Indian history under most important and learned leaders."

He further said, "Everything, as usual, is fair in a democracy? Nonetheless, we the loyalists, shall be celebrating birthday of the statesman, stalwart most mature of BJP’s and India’s tallest leader Mr LK Advani. Times have changed isn’t it ? God Bless all. Jai Hind."

A day earlier, on November 06, the BJP MP had again taken on PM Narendra Modi and had said that it was time to get out of 'one-man show, two-man army'.

"High time, get out of the one-man show, two-man army syndrome and must take learned professionals, experts and most important mature seasoned politicians on board in the larger interest of nation and party. It is still not too late," he had tweeted.

Sinha had tagged veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in his tweet.

Last week too, the actor had launched an attack on PM Modi, citing a statement made by the latter on Diwali milan.

He had posted a series of tweets quoting PM's – “Some of our own people are not on the same page”.

Sinha had asked PM Modi as to what efforts had been made to find out why those leaders were not on the same page.

Meanwhile, Advani, who will turn 90 on Wednesday, will celebrate his birthday with the visually challenged children at his residence in the national capital.

Many top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and party president Amit Shah, are expected to visit Advani's residence to greet him.

He had served as the minister of home affairs during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004.

Advani was the deputy PM between 2002 and 2004.

In 2014, he was included in the 'marg darshak mandal' of the party.