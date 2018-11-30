On sidelines of G20, PM Modi says terrorism and financial crimes are big threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism and financial crimes are two of the biggest threats that the world is facing today.

Speaking at BRICS Leaders' Informal Meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, PM Modi highlighted why the world needs to unite against the menace of terrorism and financial crimes. "Terrorism and radicalism are a threat to the world. Those who commit financial crimes are also a big threat. We have to work together against black money," he said.

Calling all developing nations of the world to unite, PM Modi also urged for working towards common interests. "We have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. This is the reason we have come together for BRICS."

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - countries that have come together to work towards their common goals and interests. While it has significant clout in global policy matters, the G20 (Group of 20) is a wider forum which also includes the UK, US, EU, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Canada and Turkey.

The 2018 edition of the G20 Summit is being held in Buenos Aires and is being attended by top leaders from around the world. PM Modi has already met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud , Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and is expected to meet other prominent leaders as well.