Vijay Diwas

'One of the shortest wars, biggest surrenders': President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to 1971 Indo-Pak war martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with service chiefs laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in memory of the bravehearts.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Sunday remembered the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who lost their lives during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tributes to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort," the President tweeted. 

The Prime Minister too called the brave soldiers an inspiration. "We remember the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured our country is safe. Their service will always inspire every Indian," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with service chiefs laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in memory of the bravehearts. "Interacted with veterans, purva sainik who had come to pay respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Welcomed them to the Defence Minister of India office for an interaction," Sitharaman tweeted. 

Among others, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also remembered the martyrs of the 1971 war against Pakistan. "On #VijayDiwas I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who fought valiantly in the 1971 war and defeated the Pakistan Army. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

Every year on December 16, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to mark the military victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war -- the war for the Independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The end of the war resulted in unilateral and unconditional surrender of Pakistani Army.

On 16 December 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army.
The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). "December 16, 1971, one of the shortest wars (13 days), one of the biggest surrenders. We pay tribute to the valour of Indian Military and Mukti Jodhas, who made this historic military victory possible," Defence Spokesperson tweeted on Sunday. 

