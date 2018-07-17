हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
One train removed from Metro's Magenta line after technical glitch

Magenta Line connects Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir station is an interchange facility with the Violet Line.

New Delhi: One train was removed from service on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Tuesday after it had some technical problems, officials said. Services were very briefly delayed, they said.

The incident took place around 8 AM when the train was going towards Kalkaji Mandir station, and it was removed from the service at IGI Domestic Airport station, a senior official said.

In May this year, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

With the opening of this stretch, the total length of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network has reached 277 km.

