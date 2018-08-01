हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Only India citizens allowed to vote: Election Commission on NRC row in Assam

The Commission has asked its poll machinery in the state to ensure that all eligible voters are included in electoral roll during summary revision next year.

Guwahati: Amid a strong political turmoil over the final draft of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the Election Commission has said that the people who have been excluded from the voters' list are ineligible to vote. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state. 

"Only those who are citizens of India are allowed to participate in any election. So those who are not in the NRC final report are not Indian citizens and hence ineligible to vote," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said.

The Commission has asked its poll machinery in the state to ensure that all eligible voters are included in electoral roll during summary revision next year.

"The EC with its objective of 'no voter to be left behind' has asked CEO Assam to coordinate closely with state coordinator NRC to ensure that all eligible persons are included in electoral roll during summary revision 2019," Rawat added.

He further said that the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2019 and used for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Names of nearly 40.07 lakh applicants did not figure in the document released by NRC on Monday. The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

The EC chief said, "After this, in the next one month, all these 40 lakh individuals will be informed about the reasons why their names were not included. Thereafter they can file their claims and objections and after decision on the claims, final list of NRC will be published."

In the coming week, the chief electoral officer of Assam will give a factual report in the various aspects arising out of the publication of the final draft NRC, Rawat concluded.

(With inputs from DNA and PTI)

