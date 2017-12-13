Opinion - Rahul Gandhi and Bilawal Bhutto: Trial by fire for political scions in Indian subcontinent

New Delhi: Once upon a time, Kings reigned supreme, then they died and then their kingdoms passed over to their firstborns. It was the norm, a tradition, a given. Then came nation-states and with them - democracy. And nothing was the same ever again.

Or was it?

Politics the world over is considered murky and notorious but nowhere else in the whole world, perhaps, is it as entertaining as it is in the Indian sub-continent. Close to 2 billion living here are considered part of fully-functioning and thriving democracies. Periodically, they come out, vote, and choose who would rule. Correction. Govern.

And yet, through all the decades of the post-colonial era - certain parties and political families have largely dominated - perhaps a throwback to the days of Kings and their firstborns. In particular today, India and Pakistan once again stand at the cusp of having two such firstborns in the limelight.

Meet Rahul Gandhi and Bilawal Bhutto. Two (relatively) young leaders - highly educated and yet highly scoffed at.

Take the case of Mr. Gandhi. The surname itself has had a connect with Indian masses for close to a century. The person? Not so much. What else would explain that since he became the face of the party - some five years back, Congress has collapsed to more than 27 electoral defeats. Earlier this year, an engineering in Madhya Pradesh even approached the Guinness Book of World Records to 'hail the political feat'.

His form, he said, has been accepted.

Fast forward from that bright Fall day of March to the gloomy Winter day last week when Congress workers were seen celebrating with fervour. Not because the party had finally reversed its electoral fortunes but because Gandhi - an M.Phil from Trinity College, Cambridge, was all set to take over as party President. Unopposed.

Some say his journey to the top of Congress has been a walk down the dynastic park. Still others say he is but a feeble shadow of his father and former India Prime Minister - Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in 1991 by LTTE. And then there are even more who opine mother Sonia Gandhi making way for him hardly shows he has the political acumen and charismatic personality to really deserve what he has received.

All of that may or may not be true depending on which side of the political fence one is looking from. Yet, just across the border, a similar tale is all set to unfold.

Take the case of Mr. Bhutto. The surname itself has reverberated strongly through the influential corridors of Islamabad's politics. The person? Hardly.

At 29, Bhutto is 18 years younger than Gandhi. And yet, he too stands on the verge of inheriting the wilted fortunes of his family`s political dynasty ahead of general elections in Pakistan next year.

What possibly works for Bhutto in a country where democracy has often been accused of being subservient to the Army is that his Pakistan People's Party was founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - former Prime Minister of the country. He is also the son of former Pakistan Prime Minister - Benazir Bhutto, assassinated a decade ago. For all the talks of having political paths nicely paved, having a parent assassinated would have been surely been as difficult for Bhutto as it was for Gandhi.

"If they stopped assassinating us then my mother would be in the foreign office and I would still be a student," Bilawal told AFP in a recent interview. "My mother often said that she didn`t choose this life, it chose her. The same applies to me."

"Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mother" #SalaamBenazir pic.twitter.com/KtxJsxvX2W — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 27, 2016

It is perhaps true for both Bhutto and Gandhi. They don't look the part of being hardcore politicians. And they seldom don't act the part either. They make controversial remarks. They give out unsubstantiated statistics. They have also made embarrassing speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even said that Rahul Gandhi is the politician with maximum jokes on him.

And yet, both are here to stay.

In India, Gujarat elections may yet again be a referendum on Rahul's leadership. Afterall, he has extensively campaigned in the state. In Pakistan, there are reports that Bhutto plans on contesting from his mother's old seat in Sindh despite a perceived threat to his life.

Whether voters in both countries warm up to the two or whether the two remain sequestered from voters is anybody's guess. What is certain though is that time well may be on their side to allow for repeated chances. As are their respective political associates.