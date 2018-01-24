Opposition doesn't have majority in Parliament: Subramanian Swamy on CPM 'impeaching' CJI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday rebuffed the proposal of Communist Party of India-Marxist`s (CPI-M) to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the coming budget session.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader Swamy said, "Does not he know the procedure? In parliament, you need majority votes; they do not have the majority. To show their strength, they say such meaningless things."

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury yesterday said that it was time to play the role of an executive to resolve the crisis as the judiciary has been unable to address the issues raised by the four senior apex court judges.

The apparent crisis in the top court came to the fore when four Supreme Court judges, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, on January 12 held a press conference - a first by apex court judges - and alleged that the CJI had been violating the conventions in his role as the master of the roster.

The first Budget Session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin on January 29. It will end on February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6.