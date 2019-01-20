Opposition has 'dhan shakti', we have 'jan shakti': PM Modi hits out at Mahagatbandhan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the grand alliance of the opposition parties alleging that the Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability. He said that while the opposition parties have joined hands with each other, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined hands with the people of the country.

"They have formed alliances with each other. We've formed alliance with 125 crore countrymen. Which alliance do you think is stronger? Most leaders at that stage in Kolkata were either son of influential people or were trying to set their own children. Opposition has 'dhanshakti' (money power), we have 'janshakti' (people's power)," he said.

He also rubbished the allegations being levelled on polling through electronic voting machines saying that the rivals are making excuses for their defeat even before fighting elections. "The opposition is staring at defeat in 2019 polls, and is looking for excuses and hence EVMs are being vilified. It's natural that every political party wants to win the polls, but it's worrisome when some parties take public for granted. They consider public stupid and so keep changing their colours," he said.

The PM was interacting with booth workers from Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha, Satara and South Goa.

Listing out the achievements of the NDA government in the last five years he said that earlier only scams in India made headlines but now government schemes are talked about across the world. "India has moved from 'Fragile five' to the fastest growing economy of the world. The sanitation coverage has increased from 38 per cent to 98 per cent. From high inflation, low growth, we have moved to high growth, low inflation," PM Modi said.