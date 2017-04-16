Opposition 'manufacturing EVM issue' with an eye on MCD poll: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Opposition of “manufacturing issues” like the faulty EVMs and trying to create a controversy with an eye on the MCD polls.

“The Opposition is concoction new issues in a factory of some kind,” PM Modi said in his speech at the BJP National Executive meet.

“During Delhi elections, the Church attacks were the highlights and during Bihar polls 'Award Wapasi' was the issue. And right now it is the EVM," ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

He cautioned the BJP leaders not to get carried away with emotions and make indecorous remarks.

"If there are any complaints, then the matter should be passed on to the party leaders who will convey it to me," he said.

The prime minister also called on the BJP to not get too excited over the recent victories in the assembly elections and ensure they keep the momentum going.

"The BJP will launch a special campaign for those 120 Lok Sabha seats which have been out of our reach," he added.

The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of party president Amit Shah saying he was the ideal model of an able strategist.