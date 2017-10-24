Opposition to observe 'Black Day' on November 8 over demonetisation

NEW DELHI: The opposition will observe November 8, 2017 – the first anniversary of demonetisation – as 'Black Day' across the country.

Announcing this, leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Announcement made on November 8 is the scam of the century, which is why we are observing this as Black Day.”

"Demonetisation was an ill-conceived and hasty decision of the government. It is unprecedented, perhaps in the entire world, that a government had to alter its policy 135 times within a month," Azad said.

Eighteen political parties will hold protests across the country over demonitisation and it's "ill-effects" on the economy. The party list includes Congress, RJD, Trinamool, SP, BSP, DMK, the Left and the breakaway JD-U faction.

“Each political party will try to give a regional name to observe this as a 'Black Day' and will hold protests and processions,” said Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien, further adding his party would call it "Kalo Dibas"

"History of modern India will remember the 'scam' which took place on November 8. We had raised a number of questions and our doubts regarding the policy but the government could not answer or erase our doubts," he added.

On November 8, 2017, the centre decided to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.