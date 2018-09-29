हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple sales manager killing

Ordered new FIR in Apple sales manager's killing, accused cop arrested, expelled: UP minister

Calling the incident a crime, the UP minister said that the policemen, whoever were involved in the killing, have been arrested and expelled.

ANI photo

Lucknow: Following a massive uproar over the killing of Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Ashutosh Tandon on Saturday said that orders have been given for rewriting of FIR. He added that the case will no more be probed by Gomti Nagar Police while some other police station will be given the charge to investigate the incident.

Tandon further said that the Lucknow District Magistrate has directed a magisterial inquiry while he himself has ordered for the constitution of a special investigating team (SIT). Calling the incident a crime, the UP minister said that the policemen, whoever were involved in the killing, have been arrested and expelled.

"Orders were given for rewriting of FIR. Gomti Nagar police won't investigate it, some other police station will probe. DM Lucknow had ordered magisterial inquiry. I have ordered the constitution of SIT. It's a crime. Policemen involved have been arrested and expelled," Ashutosh Tandon said.

Tiwari was allegedly shot at by a Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The accused policeman, however, defended his act, saying that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Allegedly in self-defence, the policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

