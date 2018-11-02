'Outcome of NRC?' Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over terror attack in Assam

Guwahati: Soon after five people were killed in a terror attack in Assam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the incident. She questioned if the attack was an outcome of the recent NRC development in the state.

"We strongly condemn the attack in Tinsukia and killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development? We’ve no words to express our deep sorrow to grieving families. Perpetrators must be punished at earliest," Mamata Banerjee said.

At least five persons were killed allegedly by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists earlier in the day in Assam's Bishnoimukh village.

The incident took place near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district. Three members of a family were among five persons shot dead by ULFA (Independent) while two others were injured at Kheroni on Thursday night.

A group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to this village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six persons from their house around 8 pm, police said.

They then opened indiscriminate fire upon those people before fleeing under the cover of darkness, police added.

Police suspect the gunmen belonged to the ULFA (Independent) faction as they were in battle fatigue.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned 'the killing of innocent people' and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

The Centre has been facing heat ever since the Assam government released the final draft of NRC on July 30 which excluded several lakhs of people, terming them as 'illegal immigrants'. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which has been being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The NRC draft features the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971.