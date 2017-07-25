Over 10,000 acres of defence land under encroachment: Govt

New Delhi: Around 10,220 acres of defence land is under encroachment across the country, including by various agencies of the central and state governments, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said various measures are being taken to remove encroachments from defence land.

Defence land to the extent of approximately 10,220 acres is presently under encroachment by various agencies of the central and state governments as well as by public sector undertakings, slum dwellers and private persons, he said.

To a question on private defence industry, Bhamre said since the opening of the defence sector in 2001, the government has issued 342 industrial licenses to 205 Indian companies.

"Adequate safety and security procedures would need to be put in place by the licensee. The companies shall comply with the security guidelines applicable to them based on the security categorisation indicated in the licence," he said.

The minister said defence items produced by such companies will primarily be sold to the ministry of defence.

"However, they can also be sold to other government entities under the control of ministry of home affairs, public sector undertakings, state governments and other different licensee companies, without the approval of department of defence production," he said.