Jaish-e-Mohammad

Over 20 JeM men hiding in Kashmir amid alert of terror attack during Ramzan

The attack could take place on June 2, which is Jang-e-Badar eve i.e., 17th of Ramzan, said sources.

Srinagar: At least 20 terrorists infiltrated into Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently, said sources in intelligence bureau. All the militants are suspected to be a part of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit headed by Maulana Masood Azhar.

A high alert has been sounded across states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, following reports of such large-scale infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control, officials told PTI

A high possibility of Fidayeen and a hit-and-run attack on security forces and their establishments are likely in next two or three days, added the intelligence sources. The attack could take place on June 2, which is Jang-e-Badar eve i.e., 17th of Ramzan, said sources.

On Tuesday, May 29, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 to improve the tense situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary. 

Such a large scale infiltration of terrorists at go indicates the desperation of their handlers across the LoC to keep the Kashmir pot boiling, added the officer. 

The security has been beefed up in the region especially around sensitive security installations across the state, he added.

The security grid is apprehending a spike in militant attacks in the state, “particularly in the Valley,” the officials said.

Hotels and guest houses are being checked for the presence of any suspicious person. Checking and frisking have also been intensified at all entry points of the state.

This incident comes days after the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier this month, reports of security agencies combing Jammu region over increased infiltration activity emerged. At the time, sources told Zee Media that Pakistani Army commandos are laying the ground to infiltrate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists across the Line of Control (PoK).

With agency inputs

